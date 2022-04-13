Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Insider Sells $693,288.96 in Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) insider Brian Richard Mariotti sold 38,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $693,288.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,841.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brian Richard Mariotti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 4th, Brian Richard Mariotti sold 106,720 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $2,155,744.00.

Funko stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.04. The stock had a trading volume of 365,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.21. Funko, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $27.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.66.

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Funko had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Funko, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FNKO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.74.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Funko by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Funko by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Funko by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,853,000 after buying an additional 141,878 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Funko by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Funko by 12.1% during the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 576,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,505,000 after purchasing an additional 62,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

