Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) CEO John Valliant Sells 11,994 Shares

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) CEO John Valliant sold 11,994 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $76,881.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,130 shares in the company, valued at $2,103,313.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
John Valliant also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 11th, John Valliant sold 2,600 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total transaction of $19,162.00.
- On Friday, April 8th, John Valliant sold 826 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $6,211.52.
- On Wednesday, April 6th, John Valliant sold 100 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $758.00.
- On Wednesday, March 30th, John Valliant sold 300 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $2,256.00.
- On Monday, March 28th, John Valliant sold 9,600 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $72,480.00.
- On Friday, March 25th, John Valliant sold 500 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $3,710.00.
- On Wednesday, March 23rd, John Valliant sold 100 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $750.00.
- On Monday, March 21st, John Valliant sold 1,500 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $11,205.00.
- On Thursday, March 17th, John Valliant sold 900 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $6,759.00.
- On Monday, March 7th, John Valliant sold 3,100 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $21,669.00.
NASDAQ:FUSN traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.99. The company had a trading volume of 83,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,428. The company has a market capitalization of $259.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of -1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.82. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $10.40.
Several research firms recently weighed in on FUSN. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $213,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares during the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Fusion Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to various targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.
