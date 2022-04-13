FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Brother Industries, Ltd. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:BRTHY)

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Brother Industries in a research note issued on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.08 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.57. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brother Industries’ FY2024 earnings at $3.63 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brother Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.
Brother Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
Brother Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of communication, printing, and electronic products and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Printing and Solutions Business, Personal and Home Business, Machinery Business, Network and Contents Business, Domino Business and Others.
