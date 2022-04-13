FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Brother Industries, Ltd. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:BRTHY)

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Brother Industries in a research note issued on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.08 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.57. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brother Industries’ FY2024 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brother Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of BRTHY opened at $35.53 on Monday. Brother Industries has a 12 month low of $33.53 and a 12 month high of $47.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.77 and its 200-day moving average is $38.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Brother Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of communication, printing, and electronic products and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Printing and Solutions Business, Personal and Home Business, Machinery Business, Network and Contents Business, Domino Business and Others.

