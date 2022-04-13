FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Issued By KeyCorp

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Hub Group in a research note issued on Sunday, April 10th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $6.20 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.10. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Hub Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.71.

Shares of HUBG stock opened at $61.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $60.81 and a twelve month high of $87.21.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 406.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,316,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,748 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Hub Group by 48,125.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 636,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,765,000 after buying an additional 635,256 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Hub Group by 188.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 711,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,914,000 after buying an additional 464,796 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hub Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,893,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hub Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,586,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $554,851,000 after buying an additional 288,491 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

