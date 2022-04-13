FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Laurentian Bank of Canada Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, April 7th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.66 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.68.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Veritas Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC reduced their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$47.20.

Shares of TSE:LB opened at C$40.43 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$42.83 and a 200 day moving average price of C$41.74. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$36.54 and a twelve month high of C$45.29. The company has a market cap of C$1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.22 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$257.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$254.10 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.94%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

