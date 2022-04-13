FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:YAMHF)

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Yamaha Motor in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.27 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.96. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Yamaha Motor’s FY2023 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yamaha Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Yamaha Motor stock opened at $20.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.73. Yamaha Motor has a 52 week low of $18.78 and a 52 week high of $31.04.

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.21. Yamaha Motor had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion.

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, and electrically power-assisted bicycles, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.

