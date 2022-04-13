FY2022 EPS Estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Raised by Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:BCRX)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Cheng now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.30) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.31).

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BCRX. Piper Sandler reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.91.

NASDAQ BCRX opened at $10.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 2.34. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.64.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $47.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.18 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 36,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 267,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 25,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 67,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Helen M. Thackray sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $123,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.