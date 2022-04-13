FY2022 EPS Estimates for KeyCorp Decreased by Wedbush (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of KeyCorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.16 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.19.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 33.32%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.21.

KeyCorp stock opened at $20.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.95 and a 200-day moving average of $23.82. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $17.90 and a 1 year high of $27.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.66%.

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $122,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in KeyCorp by 141.6% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in KeyCorp by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

