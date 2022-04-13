FY2022 EPS Estimates for PayPal Holdings, Inc. Reduced by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of PayPal in a report released on Monday, April 11th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $3.34 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.36. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PayPal’s FY2023 earnings at $4.60 EPS.
PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS.
Shares of PYPL opened at $108.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.93 and its 200-day moving average is $173.75. PayPal has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The firm has a market cap of $126.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 7,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.57 per share, with a total value of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.
PayPal Company Profile (Get Rating)
PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.
