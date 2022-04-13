FY2022 EPS Estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Cut by Analyst

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the company will earn $7.36 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.57. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s FY2023 earnings at $8.22 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$117.00 to C$116.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. National Bankshares downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$110.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$111.31 to C$108.58 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$115.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$102.35.

TD stock opened at C$94.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$171.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.87. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of C$80.68 and a 12 month high of C$109.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$101.92 and a 200-day moving average price of C$96.47.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.01 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$11.28 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.90%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

