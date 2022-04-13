FY2023 Earnings Estimate for BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Truist Financial (NASDAQ:BTAI)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial analyst R. Karnauskas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($4.81) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.42. Truist Financial also issued estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.67 EPS.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.25. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BTAI. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $95.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $88.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.43.

BTAI stock opened at $15.75 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.05. BioXcel Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,017,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 10,588 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,289,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,218,000 after purchasing an additional 72,917 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 9,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 13,765 shares during the last quarter. 45.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

