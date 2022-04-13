FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 6th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.63.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on OR. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE OR opened at $13.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.18 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.00. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $15.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -154.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter worth $20,944,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,823,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,442 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 996,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,186,000 after purchasing an additional 537,434 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 160.7% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 599,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,346,000 after purchasing an additional 369,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter worth $3,149,000. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.