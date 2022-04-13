FY2023 EPS Estimates for Ford Motor Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:F)

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Ford Motor in a research report issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now expects that the auto manufacturer will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.28. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on F. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays cut Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

NYSE F opened at $15.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.02 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 9.03%.

In related news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 267,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 145,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,172,000 after buying an additional 80,213 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Ford Motor by 10.6% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 391,575 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 37,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at about $1,517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.