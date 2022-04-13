FY2023 EPS Estimates for Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Decreased by Analyst

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Triumph Group in a research note issued on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will earn $0.68 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.80. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $319.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.80 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 6.86% and a negative return on equity of 3.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Shares of Triumph Group stock opened at $24.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.85. Triumph Group has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $27.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.82.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Triumph Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 26,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 32,041 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,694,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $179,646,000 after purchasing an additional 137,330 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 25,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the 4th quarter valued at $690,000. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

