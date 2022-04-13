Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a growth of 297.6% from the March 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Galantas Gold stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.58. 81,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,818. Galantas Gold has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average is $0.38.
Galantas Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
