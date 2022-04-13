Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a growth of 297.6% from the March 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Galantas Gold stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.58. 81,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,818. Galantas Gold has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average is $0.38.

Galantas Gold Company Profile

Galantas Gold Corporation acquires, explores for, and develops gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. The company owns and operates a producing open pit gold mine near Omagh. It also produces silver and lead. The company was formerly known as European Gold Resources Inc and changed its name to Galantas Gold Corporation in May 2004.

