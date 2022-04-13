Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at BWS Financial lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Garrett Motion in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 11th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.23. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Garrett Motion’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of NYSE GTX opened at $7.11 on Wednesday. Garrett Motion has a one year low of $5.32 and a one year high of $8.90. The firm has a market cap of $458.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.03.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $862.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 27,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 484,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter.

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers; and provides automotive software solutions.

