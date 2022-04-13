Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gates Industrial Corporation PLC is a manufacturer of engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions. The company offers portfolio of products to diverse replacement channel customers and to original equipment manufacturers as specified components. It serves agriculture, construction, manufacturing, energy and consumer applications industries. The company operates primarily in the Americas; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China and East Asia & India. Gates Industrial Corporation PLC is based in Denver, Colorado. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Gates Industrial from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

NYSE GTES opened at $13.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.17. Gates Industrial has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $18.94.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $815.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 13,750,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $208,175,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial in the 4th quarter worth $134,583,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial during the third quarter worth about $42,908,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Gates Industrial by 41.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,739,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,117,000 after buying an additional 1,389,140 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Gates Industrial by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,429,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,339 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 5,149.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,038,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,375 shares during the period.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

