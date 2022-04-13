GCM Mining (TSE:GCM) Given a C$10.04 Price Target at Fundamental Research

GCM Mining (TSE:GCM – Get Rating) received a C$10.04 target price from analysts at Fundamental Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 71.62% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of GCM Mining from C$9.50 to C$9.75 in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Get GCM Mining alerts:

Shares of GCM Mining stock traded up C$0.17 on Wednesday, reaching C$5.85. The stock had a trading volume of 223,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,110. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.67. GCM Mining has a 1 year low of C$4.50 and a 1 year high of C$6.13. The stock has a market cap of C$572.72 million and a PE ratio of 3.78. The company has a quick ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 8.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.77.

GCM Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.