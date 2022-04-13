GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €34.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) has been assigned a €34.00 ($36.96) price objective by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 7.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on G1A. Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($45.65) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($54.35) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($44.57) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($32.61) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($43.48) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €43.07 ($46.82).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up €0.18 ($0.20) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €36.72 ($39.91). The stock had a trading volume of 259,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,805. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €38.84 and its 200 day moving average is €41.83. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €33.27 ($36.16) and a one year high of €48.55 ($52.77).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

