GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €50.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €50.00 ($54.35) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1AGet Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on G1A. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($43.48) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($50.00) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($45.65) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($59.78) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($44.57) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €43.50 ($47.28).

ETR:G1A opened at €36.72 ($39.91) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €38.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is €41.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion and a PE ratio of 21.54. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €33.27 ($36.16) and a 12 month high of €48.55 ($52.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Get Rating)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

