GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €50.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €50.00 ($54.35) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on G1A. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($43.48) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($50.00) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($45.65) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($59.78) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($44.57) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €43.50 ($47.28).

ETR:G1A opened at €36.72 ($39.91) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €38.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is €41.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion and a PE ratio of 21.54. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €33.27 ($36.16) and a 12 month high of €48.55 ($52.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

