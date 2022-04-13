Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) Major Shareholder Braden Michael Leonard Acquires 504,487 Shares

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating) major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard purchased 504,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $681,057.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,604,487 shares in the company, valued at $6,216,057.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Braden Michael Leonard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Gemini Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, April 13th, Braden Michael Leonard purchased 191,769 shares of Gemini Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.52 per share, for a total transaction of $291,488.88.

Shares of GMTX traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.59. 641,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,907. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.46. Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $12.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.51.

Gemini Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GMTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.09. Equities research analysts predict that Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 25,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,256,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after buying an additional 7,246 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 387.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 57,858 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 43,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 21,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 29,700 shares in the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Gemini Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Gemini Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gemini Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Gemini Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gemini Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Gemini Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gemini Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gemini Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.