Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.92 Per Share

Brokerages expect Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Generac’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.79. Generac reported earnings of $2.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Generac will report full-year earnings of $11.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.75 to $12.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $14.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.56 to $16.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Generac.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. Generac had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Generac from $500.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. OTR Global lowered Generac to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Generac from $520.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Generac from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $462.25.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total value of $9,856,159.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total transaction of $3,621,815.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,283 shares of company stock valued at $16,544,125. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 2,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 462.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GNRC traded down $9.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $268.10. The company had a trading volume of 38,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,450. Generac has a twelve month low of $251.74 and a twelve month high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $300.36 and its 200-day moving average is $355.93. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

