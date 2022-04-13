General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.790-$3.866 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of General Mills stock traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $69.96. The company had a trading volume of 50,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,851,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.73 and a 200-day moving average of $65.39. General Mills has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $70.96.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.40%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Mills from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.09.

In other news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $748,603.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $1,887,411.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in General Mills by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

