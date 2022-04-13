Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.80% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Genius Sports Group provides digital sports content, technology and integrity services. Genius Sports Group, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc. II., is based in London. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on GENI. B. Riley reduced their target price on Genius Sports from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Genius Sports from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Genius Sports from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Genius Sports from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Genius Sports from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genius Sports currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.65.

Shares of NYSE GENI traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.92. 1,725,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,804,871. Genius Sports has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $25.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.52.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 225.61% and a negative return on equity of 52.87%. The company had revenue of $84.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.72 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genius Sports will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GENI. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter worth about $922,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,441,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. 45.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

