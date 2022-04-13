Gensource Potash’s (GSP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Gensource Potash (LON:GSP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 35 ($0.46) price objective on the stock.

Shares of GSP opened at GBX 25 ($0.33) on Tuesday. Gensource Potash has a 12 month low of GBX 19.50 ($0.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 28.50 ($0.37). The company has a quick ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.78. The firm has a market cap of £105.12 million and a P/E ratio of -35.71.

Gensource Potash Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gensource Potash Corporation operates as a fertilizer development company in Canada. The company focuses on potash development activities. It holds interests in the Tugaske Project located in Saskatchewan; and Vanguard Area, as well as the Lazlo projects located in central Saskatchewan. The company is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

