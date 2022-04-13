Gerresheimer (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) Price Target Lowered to €68.90 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Gerresheimer (OTCMKTS:GRRMF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €72.20 ($78.48) to €68.90 ($74.89) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:GRRMF opened at $71.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.71. Gerresheimer has a twelve month low of $65.45 and a twelve month high of $95.70.
About Gerresheimer (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gerresheimer (GRRMF)
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Gerresheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerresheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.