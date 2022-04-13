Gerresheimer (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) Price Target Lowered to €68.90 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Gerresheimer (OTCMKTS:GRRMF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €72.20 ($78.48) to €68.90 ($74.89) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:GRRMF opened at $71.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.71. Gerresheimer has a twelve month low of $65.45 and a twelve month high of $95.70.

About Gerresheimer (Get Rating)

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, insulin pen systems, prefillable syringes, and diagnostic systems for the pharma, biotech, diagnostics, and medical technology industries; containers and closures, PET bottles, eye droppers, nasal sprays, nebulizers, applicators, and accessories for solid, liquid, and ophthalmic applications; and bottles and containers for nutritional supplements.

