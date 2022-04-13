GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Price Target Lowered to $41.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 111.12% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised GH Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.05.
Shares of NASDAQ:GHRS opened at $19.42 on Wednesday. GH Research has a fifty-two week low of $12.38 and a fifty-two week high of $30.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.60.
GH Research Company Profile (Get Rating)
GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).
