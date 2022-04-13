GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.05.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of GH Research from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GH Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in GH Research during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GH Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $380,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in GH Research during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in GH Research in the 4th quarter valued at $7,256,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in GH Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. 56.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GHRS traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $18.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,366. GH Research has a 52-week low of $12.38 and a 52-week high of $30.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.60.

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

