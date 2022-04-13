Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $300.70 Million

Analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) will report sales of $300.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $302.80 million and the lowest is $298.60 million. Gibraltar Industries posted sales of $287.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full-year sales of $1.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Gibraltar Industries.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.24). Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $334.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROCK. TheStreet lowered Gibraltar Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Gibraltar Industries from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Gibraltar Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of ROCK stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.54. The company had a trading volume of 195,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,465. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.07. Gibraltar Industries has a 52 week low of $38.80 and a 52 week high of $96.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 167.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 1,286.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 513 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

