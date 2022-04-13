Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.45.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GIL shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the third quarter worth $37,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 66.7% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. 76.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,489. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of $31.97 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.46.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.18. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 29.59%. The company had revenue of $784.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.08%.

About Gildan Activewear (Get Rating)

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.