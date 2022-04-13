Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Given New $77.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GILD. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a hold rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Argus raised Gilead Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.31.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

GILD opened at $61.63 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $57.19 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.26. The company has a market capitalization of $77.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.84). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.73 dividend. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.23%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $211,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,386 shares of company stock worth $1,283,423 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GILD. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,369,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,165,583,000 after buying an additional 2,187,144 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,681,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,099,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705,315 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,739,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,647,123,000 after purchasing an additional 440,695 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 40.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,399,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,075,664,000 after buying an additional 4,409,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,538,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,055,636,000 after buying an additional 60,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.