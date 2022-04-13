Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.280-$-0.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $77 million-$78 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $72.75 million.Gitlab also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-1.020-$-0.970 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GTLB. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Gitlab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Gitlab from $175.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gitlab from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gitlab from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Gitlab from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.56.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLB traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.10. 1,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,845. Gitlab has a twelve month low of $30.74 and a twelve month high of $137.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.86.

Gitlab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. Research analysts expect that Gitlab will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gitlab in the 4th quarter valued at $217,007,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gitlab in the fourth quarter worth about $27,267,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gitlab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,136,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,303,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,406,000. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

