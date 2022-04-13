Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.02% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on investing in and owning triple-net leased industrial and commercial real estate properties and selectively making long-term mortgage loans. Its goal is to pay our shareholders dividends on a monthly basis. Its objective is to increase the amount of dividends paid out each year. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gladstone Commercial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

GOOD stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.12. The company had a trading volume of 152,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,664. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The company has a market cap of $850.93 million, a P/E ratio of -184.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.07. Gladstone Commercial has a fifty-two week low of $19.74 and a fifty-two week high of $26.13.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 13.7% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 24,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,015 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 20,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

