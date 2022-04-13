Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.02% from the company’s previous close.
According to Zacks, “Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on investing in and owning triple-net leased industrial and commercial real estate properties and selectively making long-term mortgage loans. Its goal is to pay our shareholders dividends on a monthly basis. Its objective is to increase the amount of dividends paid out each year. “
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gladstone Commercial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 13.7% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 24,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,015 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 20,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.80% of the company’s stock.
Gladstone Commercial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gladstone Commercial (GOOD)
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Commercial (GOOD)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.