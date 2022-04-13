Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Investment Corporation is an investment company that seeks to make equity-type investments in small and mid-sized private businesses in the U.S. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Gladstone Investment stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.79. 89,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,374. Gladstone Investment has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $17.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.31 million, a P/E ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.56.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 151.59% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President David A. R. Dullum bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.56 per share, with a total value of $80,080.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 18.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 139,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 76,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 537,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,189,000 after purchasing an additional 37,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the third quarter worth about $160,000. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gladstone Investment (Get Rating)

Gladstone Investment Corporation specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

