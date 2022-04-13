Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) to post $0.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Global Net Lease’s earnings. Global Net Lease posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Net Lease will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.14 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Global Net Lease.
Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.49). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 0.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.
GNL traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $15.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,662. Global Net Lease has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.78 and its 200 day moving average is $15.17.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.65%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently -761.87%.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the third quarter worth $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.
Global Net Lease Company Profile (Get Rating)
Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.
