Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) to post $0.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Global Net Lease’s earnings. Global Net Lease posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Net Lease will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.14 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Global Net Lease.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.49). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 0.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

GNL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.76.

GNL traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $15.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,662. Global Net Lease has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.78 and its 200 day moving average is $15.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.65%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently -761.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the third quarter worth $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Net Lease (GNL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.