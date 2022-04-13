Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Global Payments in a research report issued on Monday, April 11th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.95. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.86 EPS.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GPN. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $180.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Global Payments from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.52.

NYSE GPN opened at $135.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $116.75 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total transaction of $74,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,506 shares of company stock worth $345,025. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

