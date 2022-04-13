goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Receives C$213.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$211.78.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on goeasy from C$260.00 to C$240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James raised shares of goeasy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$207.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on shares of goeasy in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a C$200.00 price objective on the stock.

GSY opened at C$123.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.28, a current ratio of 15.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$140.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$167.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.45. goeasy has a 12-month low of C$121.25 and a 12-month high of C$218.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.06%.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

