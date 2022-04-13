Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gold Resource Corporation is a mining company focused on production and pursuing development of select, high-grade gold and silver projects that feature low operation costs and produce high returns on capital. The Company has 100% interest in four potential high-grade gold and silver properties in Mexico’s southern state of Oaxaca. The Company has an interest in four properties, the El Aguila property, the Las Margaritas property, the El Rey property and the Solaga property. All of these properties are in the exploration stage and have no probable reserves. The company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.75 price objective (up from $5.50) on shares of Gold Resource in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

NYSEAMERICAN:GORO traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.50. 1,054,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,814. The firm has a market cap of $220.85 million, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.62. Gold Resource has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $3.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GORO. F&V Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 32,454 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 11,850 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 40,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 10,702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

