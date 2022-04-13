Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD) Insider Sells £52,000 in Stock

Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD – Get Rating) insider Juliet Davenport sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.39), for a total value of £52,000 ($67,761.27).

GOOD stock traded down GBX 12.50 ($0.16) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 255 ($3.32). 3,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,409. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 273.27 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 278.58. Good Energy Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 206 ($2.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 398 ($5.19). The stock has a market capitalization of £42.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.95.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.19) price objective on shares of Good Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday.

Good Energy Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, generation, and sale of electricity from renewable sources in the United Kingdom. The company generates electric power by wind turbine machinery and solar panels. It also sells gas; and provides services related to micro-renewable generation, as well as offers EV market data services.

