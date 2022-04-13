Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Good Times Restaurants from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTIM opened at $3.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.76 million, a P/E ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.11. Good Times Restaurants has a 12-month low of $3.29 and a 12-month high of $5.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.46.

Good Times Restaurants ( NASDAQ:GTIM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.92 million during the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 12.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTIM. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Good Times Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Good Times Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Good Times Restaurants during the second quarter worth about $82,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Covalent Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. 14.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

