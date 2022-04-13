Graeme Watt Buys 9 Shares of Softcat plc (LON:SCT) Stock

Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Rating) insider Graeme Watt bought 9 shares of Softcat stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,562 ($20.35) per share, with a total value of £140.58 ($183.19).
SCT stock opened at GBX 1,517 ($19.77) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Softcat plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,395.15 ($18.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,251.06 ($29.33). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,599.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,773. The stock has a market cap of £3.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a GBX 7.30 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Softcat’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.41%.
Softcat Company Profile (Get Rating)
Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.
Further Reading
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Softcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Softcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.