Graeme Watt Buys 9 Shares of Softcat plc (LON:SCT) Stock

Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Rating) insider Graeme Watt bought 9 shares of Softcat stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,562 ($20.35) per share, with a total value of £140.58 ($183.19).

SCT stock opened at GBX 1,517 ($19.77) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Softcat plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,395.15 ($18.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,251.06 ($29.33). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,599.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,773. The stock has a market cap of £3.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a GBX 7.30 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Softcat’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.41%.

SCT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.76) price objective on shares of Softcat in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,010 ($26.19) price objective on shares of Softcat in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Softcat from GBX 1,910 ($24.89) to GBX 1,700 ($22.15) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,962 ($25.57).

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

