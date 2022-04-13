Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.
GHM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Colliers Securities cut Graham from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet cut Graham from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Graham from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group reduced their target price on Graham from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Graham in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
In related news, CEO Daniel J. Thoren purchased 12,500 shares of Graham stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $98,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lisa M. Schnorr purchased 5,000 shares of Graham stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $45,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.54% of the company’s stock.
Graham stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.25. The company had a trading volume of 15,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.08. The firm has a market cap of $77.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.80. Graham has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $15.55.
Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.00 million. Graham had a negative return on equity of 5.95% and a negative net margin of 6.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Graham will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.
About Graham (Get Rating)
Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.
