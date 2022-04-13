Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

GHM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Colliers Securities cut Graham from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet cut Graham from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Graham from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group reduced their target price on Graham from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Graham in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel J. Thoren purchased 12,500 shares of Graham stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $98,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lisa M. Schnorr purchased 5,000 shares of Graham stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $45,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Graham by 20.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 268.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 110,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 80,880 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 137,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 9,940.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 34,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,007,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,491,000 after acquiring an additional 43,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Graham stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.25. The company had a trading volume of 15,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.08. The firm has a market cap of $77.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.80. Graham has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $15.55.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.00 million. Graham had a negative return on equity of 5.95% and a negative net margin of 6.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Graham will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

