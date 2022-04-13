Graham (NYSE:GHM) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Graham Corporation designs and builds vacuum and heat transfer equipment for process industries and energy markets worldwide. The Company’s products include steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps, surface condensers, Heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers. It markets to chemical, petrochemical, petroleum refining, and electric power generating industries, including cogeneration and geothermal plants. Graham Corporation is headquartered in Batavia, New York. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Graham from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Graham from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Graham in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Graham from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.18.

Graham stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.28. 10,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,337. Graham has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $15.55. The firm has a market cap of $77.44 million, a PE ratio of -10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.51). Graham had a negative return on equity of 5.95% and a negative net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $28.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Graham will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lisa M. Schnorr acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $45,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel J. Thoren acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $98,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Graham by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 166,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graham by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 246,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 34,679 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Graham by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 191,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,596 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Graham by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 137,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Graham by 9,940.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 34,890 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

