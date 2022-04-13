Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. focuses primarily on directly originating, investing in and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. is headquatered in New York, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on GPMT. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Granite Point Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $10.38. 245,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,809. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.13. The company has a market capitalization of $559.03 million, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.38. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $10.17 and a 1 year high of $15.92.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPMT. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 32.0% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth $84,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 127.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth $140,000. 60.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

