Greggs plc (LON:GRG) Insider Roisin Currie Buys 98 Shares of Stock

Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Rating) insider Roisin Currie acquired 98 shares of Greggs stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,410 ($31.40) per share, for a total transaction of £2,361.80 ($3,077.66).

Shares of LON:GRG opened at GBX 2,376 ($30.96) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.42 billion and a PE ratio of 20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.98, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,496.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,829.34. Greggs plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2,025.44 ($26.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,443 ($44.87).

Get Greggs alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Greggs’s previous dividend of $40.00. This represents a yield of 1.82%. Greggs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.13%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GRG shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Greggs in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($46.91) target price on shares of Greggs in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Greggs from GBX 3,340 ($43.52) to GBX 2,900 ($37.79) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

About Greggs (Get Rating)

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Greggs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greggs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.