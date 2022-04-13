Gregory Poilasne Sells 71,104 Shares of Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE) Stock

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Rating) CEO Gregory Poilasne sold 71,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $652,734.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,183,315 shares in the company, valued at $10,862,831.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NVVE traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.40. 152,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,466. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.62. Nuvve Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30. The stock has a market cap of $157.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.75.

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.11). Nuvve had a negative net margin of 643.27% and a negative return on equity of 33.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Nuvve Holding Corp. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuvve during the fourth quarter worth about $3,033,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nuvve by 44.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 676,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,306,000 after buying an additional 209,751 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Nuvve by 467.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 212,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 175,423 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Nuvve during the third quarter worth about $1,820,000. Finally, Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Nuvve during the fourth quarter worth about $1,130,000. Institutional investors own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVVE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuvve from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Nuvve in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

NUVVE Corporation develops vehicle-to-grid (V2G) software technology. The company's Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, GIVe, transforms electric vehicles into grid assets when charging and uses electric vehicles to store and resell energy to the electric grid. The company's technology is a cloud connected application that ensures each vehicle has sufficient charge for its next trip before calculating how much remaining capacity is available to sell to the grid.

