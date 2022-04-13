Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg Sells 25,000 Shares

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $901,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,743,148.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

GO opened at $34.36 on Wednesday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $42.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.79.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $782.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on GO shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,220,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,483,000 after buying an additional 368,445 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,870,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,199,000 after purchasing an additional 76,221 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,693,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,022,000 after buying an additional 1,760,000 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,998,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,345,000 after purchasing an additional 150,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,997,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,478,000 after buying an additional 343,990 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

