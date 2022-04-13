Groupe Gorgé SA (OTCMKTS:GGRGF) Short Interest Up 200.0% in March

Groupe Gorgé SA (OTCMKTS:GGRGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of Groupe Gorgé stock remained flat at $$21.25 during midday trading on Wednesday. Groupe Gorgé has a 12 month low of $16.15 and a 12 month high of $21.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.38.

Get Groupe Gorgé alerts:

About Groupe Gorgé (Get Rating)

Groupe Gorgé SA engages in the provision of industrial services. It operates through the following business divisions: Protection of High Risk Installations, Smart Safety Systems, and 3D Printing. The Protection of High Risk Installations segment projects and services alike, the Protection of High-Risk Installations division of GROUPE GORGÉ designs, assembles, installs and maintains integrated solutions in the areas of protection against industrial, natural or terrorist hazards.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Groupe Gorgé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupe Gorgé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.