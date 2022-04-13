Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) Short Interest Up 606.8% in March

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, a growth of 606.8% from the March 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Grupo Comercial Chedraui stock opened at $1.92 on Wednesday. Grupo Comercial Chedraui has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $1.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.88.

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, SAB. de C.V. operates selfÂ-service stores. The company operates through three segments: Retail in Mexico, Retail in the United States, and Real Estate. Its stores sell electronic goods, perishables, cloths, groceries, and general merchandise. The company also leases commercial space to third parties; and operates and maintains shopping centers.

