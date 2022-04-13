GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GSIT opened at $3.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $85.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 0.71. GSI Technology has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $6.98.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 56.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $8.07 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GSI Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSI Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in GSI Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in GSI Technology by 186.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 19,032 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in GSI Technology by 265.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 22,036 shares during the last quarter. 24.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GSI Technology

GSI Technology, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment.

