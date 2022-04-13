GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
NASDAQ:GSIT opened at $3.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $85.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 0.71. GSI Technology has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $6.98.
GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 56.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $8.07 million during the quarter.
About GSI Technology (Get Rating)
GSI Technology, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GSI Technology (GSIT)
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for GSI Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSI Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.